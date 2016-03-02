2016 Valley Boys Volleyball Capsule

VALLEY

Head coach: Matt Porter, 12th season

2015 record: 13-8 (7-1 Northeast, first)

Returning lettermen (starters): Six (four)

Top players: OH Marty Heavey (Sr.), OH Jared Marchello (Sr.), MB Noah Sutton (Jr.), LIB Austin Smith (Sr.)

Outlook: Heavey, last year’s Northeast League player of the year, is among four returning starters for the defending league champion Vikings.

“He will be counted on to carry the load on offense as well as the team’s passing responsibilities,” Porter said.

Porter also expects big contributions from Marchello, Sutton, Smith and setter Justin Sandoval.

“Justin Sandoval is our new setter who will need to quickly get acclimated to running our offense,” Porter said. “The team has good balance and should play solid volleyball.”