BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Johnson helps Canyon Springs outlast Del Sol

Dion Johnson had eight kills, three aces and two blocks Monday as the Canyon Springs boys volleyball team outlasted host Del Sol, 25-21, 10-25, 25-14, 26-28, 16-14.

Dion Johnson had eight kills, three aces and two blocks Monday as Canyon Springs’ boys volleyball team outlasted host Del Sol, 25-21, 10-25, 25-14, 26-28, 16-14.

Michael Winston added six kills and four blocks, and teammate Edward Cromwell had 20 assists, two kills and two aces for the Pioneers.

Blane Quitog led Del Sol with seven kills, eight assists and three blocks.

Malcolm James added two kills and six blocks, and Anthony Nehme had two kills, five blocks and two aces for the Dragons.

Green Valley 3, Silverado 0 — At Green Valley, James Reed had 16 kills and six aces to help the Gators to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 sweep of the Skyhawks.

Chase Larson added 12 kills and three blocks, and Zach Hewitt had 36 assists for Green Valley.

Cody Steckel had 10 assists and two kills for Silverado. Kris Coe had four kills, and teammate Taz Goon added two kills and three digs for the Skyhawks.

Liberty 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — At Cimarron, Ian Tia had nine kills and three blocks as the Patriots defeated the Spartans, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24.

Vincent Lovett added seven kills and three blocks, and teammate Vincent Lovett had seven kills and three blocks for Liberty.

Cimarron’s Erick Forbush had nine kills, two aces and two blocks, and teammate Cody Brown had 14 digs.