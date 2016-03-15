96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Volleyball

BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Johnson helps Canyon Springs outlast Del Sol

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 14, 2016 - 9:27 pm
 

Dion Johnson had eight kills, three aces and two blocks Monday as Canyon Springs’ boys volleyball team outlasted host Del Sol, 25-21, 10-25, 25-14, 26-28, 16-14.

Michael Winston added six kills and four blocks, and teammate Edward Cromwell had 20 assists, two kills and two aces for the Pioneers.

Blane Quitog led Del Sol with seven kills, eight assists and three blocks.

Malcolm James added two kills and six blocks, and Anthony Nehme had two kills, five blocks and two aces for the Dragons.

Green Valley 3, Silverado 0 — At Green Valley, James Reed had 16 kills and six aces to help the Gators to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 sweep of the Skyhawks.

Chase Larson added 12 kills and three blocks, and Zach Hewitt had 36 assists for Green Valley.

Cody Steckel had 10 assists and two kills for Silverado. Kris Coe had four kills, and teammate Taz Goon added two kills and three digs for the Skyhawks.

Liberty 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0 — At Cimarron, Ian Tia had nine kills and three blocks as the Patriots defeated the Spartans, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24.

Vincent Lovett added seven kills and three blocks, and teammate Vincent Lovett had seven kills and three blocks for Liberty.

Cimarron’s Erick Forbush had nine kills, two aces and two blocks, and teammate Cody Brown had 14 digs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball ch ...
Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

Foothill’s Caleb Stearman (10) spikes the ball past Coronado’s Jacob Ceci (7) du ...
2019 Boys Volleyball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado players celebrate their victory over Foothill in the Desert Region tournament champ ...
Desert Region: Freshman Jacob Ceci helps Cougars top Foothill
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Ceci put the finishing touches on a 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 victory over the Falcons with a thunderous kill in the fifth and final set, clinching Coronado’s first region championship since 2013.

(Getty Images)
Roundup: Caleb Stearman helps Foothill into Desert final
By Doug Drowley and Robert Horne / RJ

Stearman’s sixth kill of the fifth set allowed the Falcons to complete a 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-11 comeback and advance to both Friday’s region final and next week’s state tournament.

(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Kilmor Amor helps Spartans reach Mountain semifinals
RJ

Kilmor Amor had 15 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs Wednesday to help Cimarron-Memorial’s boys volleyball team down Shadow Ridge, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain Region Tournament at Palo Verde.