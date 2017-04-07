ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Bill proposes felony for assaulting public safety workers

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
April 7, 2017 - 12:44 pm
 

CARSON CITY – A person convicted of assaulting a civilian employees or public safety volunteer may see facing tougher penalties in court.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Friday unanimously passed Assembly Bill 132, which would make it a felony to assault a civilian employee or volunteer for police and fire.

Under the bill, a conviction for the crime would merit the same charges that exist for assaulting a sworn police officer. It’s a category D felony to assault an officer, which carries a penalty of one to four years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. More severe penalties apply when deadly weapons are used.

The measure now goes to the full Assembly.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

