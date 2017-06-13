Gov. Brian Sandoval signs 33 bills into law, vetos 2 bills

Gov. Brian Sandoval before signing a group of bills while at the Nevada State Capitol Building in Carson City on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY – Gov. Brian Sandoval signed 33 bills into law and vetoed two bills on Monday, approving measures aimed at boosting school safety and creating a new state park.

The two bills Sandoval vetoed:

Assembly Bill 249, which would allow convicts to get their criminal records sealed if the conviction is tied to possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana. In his veto message, Sandoval noted that the bill would have required judges to seal records, noting that it’s best to handle those case by case. Sandoval noted that other legislation he’s recently signed reforms the overall process for sealing criminal records.

Assembly Bill 407, which would have given the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Desert Research Institute designations as “land grant” institutions. Sandoval noted that the system already has a history of working well for the state’s land grant institution, the University of Nevada, Reno. He also expressed concerns that the change would disrupt the state’s higher education and divide scarce federal dollars.

Among the bills Sandoval signed:

Senate Bill 487, which implements a 10 percent tax on retail marijuana sales, a key part of Sandoval’s budget plan.

Senate Bill 344, sponsored by state Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, sets the criteria for packaging and advertising recreational marijuana at the manufacturing and distribution level. Specifically, the law prevents the new industry from branding and marketing in a way that appeals to children.

Senate Bill 536 appropriates funding to establish the Walker River State Recreation Area, a major part of Sandoval’s Explore Your Nevada initiative. The donation of three ranch properties will bring more than 12,000 acres into public use and open up access to the East Walker River. Through the appropriation, the new park has $1.3 million in general fund dollars for cabins and campgrounds. There’s also $1.2 million in federal dollars. Overall, nearly $8 million will go into the park in the next two years.

Assembly Bill 362, sponsored by Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, and Assemblyman Justin Watkins, D-Las Vegas, is one of two pieces of legislation highlighted by experts and advocates in Broken Trust, a three-part Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation into a sexual misconduct crisis in the Clark County School District. AB362, also called the “SESAME Law,” after a national nonprofit, requires applicants to disclose past allegations, whether they left their job with pending allegations, and whether they had a license suspended or revoked while there were pending allegations.

Assembly Bill 249, which requires all public and private health insurance plans available in Nevada to provide coverage for contraception benefits without any copay.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.