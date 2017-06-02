Gov. Sandoval rules out special session of Nevada Legislature

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday there will be no special session of the Nevada Legislature but didn’t comment further on developments after a partisan blowup over education savings accounts.

“Here’s news for you,” Sandoval told a handful of reporters who gathered in his office to get a list of bills he signed late Thursday.

“No special session,” he said. “The session will end Monday midnight.”

The two-term Republican took no questions and did not comment further before heading into his office with Chief of Staff Mike Willden.

The Legislature by law must adjourn sine die — or indefinitely — by midnight Monday. But with just days to go, politics erupted Thursday over negotiations to implement a Republican priority establishing education savings accounts, or ESAs. The voucher-like program would allow parents to tap taxpayer dollars to send their children to private school or pay for other alternative education programs.

Republicans, who are in the minority in both the Senate and Assembly, pledged before the session began that they would oppose passing a budget unless ESAs are funded.

Democrats have maintained their resolve that public dollars should be spent on Nevada’s public education system.

The divide exploded on the Senate floor Thursday, when Republicans twice blocked passage of a proposed 10 percent tax on recreational marijuana, leaving an estimated $70 million funding gap in the education budget.

Nine Republican senators then left the floor, and Democrats moved to amend the budget by removing $60 million Sandoval had proposed for ESA implementation.

They then passed the K-12 funding bill, Senate Bill 544, on a 12-0 vote with Republicans absent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

