2017 Legislature

Measure to end tax on hygiene product clears Nevada Senate

By Sandra Chereb Las Vegas Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 16, 2017 - 2:02 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave unanimous support Tuesday to an effort to abolish sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Senate Bill 415, the so-called “pink tax” bill, seeks a sales tax exemption for sanitary napkins and tampons. Supporters of the bill say imposing the tax discriminates against women because of their gender and biology.

The bill now goes to the Assembly, where a similar bill is pending.

Because the Sales and Use Tax Act of 1955 was enacted by referendum, it can only be changed by a vote of the people. It would be on the 2018 ballot if approved this legislative session.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @Sandra Chereb on Twitter.

