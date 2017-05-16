Measure to end tax on hygiene product clears Nevada Senate

Nevada Legislature in Carson City. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave unanimous support Tuesday to an effort to abolish sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Senate Bill 415, the so-called “pink tax” bill, seeks a sales tax exemption for sanitary napkins and tampons. Supporters of the bill say imposing the tax discriminates against women because of their gender and biology.

The bill now goes to the Assembly, where a similar bill is pending.

Because the Sales and Use Tax Act of 1955 was enacted by referendum, it can only be changed by a vote of the people. It would be on the 2018 ballot if approved this legislative session.

