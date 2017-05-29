Nevada brewery bill headed to governor

Egle Vaitiekute pours a beer at Sin City Brewery inside the Miracle Mile Shop at The Planet Hollywood, 3667 South Las Vegas Boulevard, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2014. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — A bill increasing the amount of beer that could be produced by Nevada brew pubs is on its way to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Assembly Bill 431 was finalized by the Legislature after the Assembly on Monday agreed to a change put in by the Senate.

AB 431 would allow craft breweries to increase beer production to 40,000 barrels a year, up from 15,000 barrels currently.

There would be a reduction in the amount of beer that could be sold at retail however, to 5,000 barrels from 15,000 barrels.

Nevada has seen a $480 million annual economic impact from the state’s 30-plus craft breweries, according to testimony at a prior hearing.

Craft brewers wanted the increase in the barrel limit so that the growth of their businesses will not be impeded.

Only one Nevada brewery, Great Basin Brewing Co. in Reno and Sparks, is close to the 15,000 barrel cap. But testimony from brewers at a hearing this year was that the existing limit could eventually force their businesses to relocate to states with higher limits.

