Nevada Legislature moves ahead with UNLV med school funding

Preliminary architectural rendering for the UNLV Medical School building. (UNLV)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature on Monday pushed forward with a bill to allocate $25 million in new money to UNLV’s fledgling medical school, contingent upon the state funding getting a private donor match.

The funding was added to Senate Bill 553 by the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. The bill also appropriates $1.75 million for advance planning for a UNLV College of Engineering Academic and Research Building.

The bill must make it through the legislative process Monday, the last day of the session. It is expected to pass easily.

The $25 million for the medical school will be placed under the control of the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee, which will release the funds upon finalizing the donor match.

The funding is to be directed to the construction of the medical school at UNLV. Lawmakers were told total construction costs for the school are estimated at between $100 million and $200 million. The cost depends in part on the size of the medical school classes, which could be 120 students or 180 students.

A budget bill sent to Gov. Brian Sandoval by lawmakers will increase general fund support for the medical school from $19.6 million this year to $21.8 million in 2017-18 and $30.2 million in 2018-19.

The UNLV School of Medicine received preliminary accreditation status in October 2016, confirming that it could accept 60 students for its charter class beginning in the fall. More than 900 applications were received, with about 60 percent coming from Nevada residents.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.