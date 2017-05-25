ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
2017 Legislature

Nevada Legislature passes proposal to overturn Citizens United

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 25, 2017 - 4:06 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly on Thursday voted 26-14 on a resolution that asks Congress to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would rein in independent political campaign spending.

The party-line vote makes Nevada the 19th state to ask Congress to propose a constitutional amendment that would overturn the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Citizens United case, which held that the the government cannot restrict corporate or union campaign spending because it is protected by the First Amendment.

For a constitutional amendment to become a reality, at least 38 states would need to ratify the amendment after Congress proposes it. The resolution also passed the Senate on a 12-9 vote.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like