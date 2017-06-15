Nevada official joins investigation of opioid epidemic

Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a press conference at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

CARSON CITY — Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said Thursday his office is investigating how companies may have contributed to the opioid epidemic.

The investigation is part of an effort involving a coalition of attorneys general from across the U.S. The scope of the investigation includes what role opioid manufacturers may have had in igniting or extending the epidemic, Laxalt’s office said.

“The national opioid epidemic has hit Nevada hard, and we have been investigating drug manufacturers for many months,” Laxalt said in a statement. “This is an important investigation on behalf of the health and safety of all Nevadans.”

Laxalt’s office did not specify a targetm but noted that the investigation includes subpoenaed records and interviews.

Senate Bill 59, which targets prescription painkiller abuse, was passed by the Legislature this session and signed into law by Gov. Brian Sandoval on May 30. It requires the reporting of controlled-substance violations, prescription drug-related overdoses and deaths, and stolen prescription drugs to the Prescription Monitoring Program.

The attorney general’s office reached a $5.3 million settlement with Volkswagon in 2016 over deceptive trade practices that gave him the discretion to use the money for education and enforcement efforts tied to opioid addiction and abuse.

About opioids

Opioid abuse costs the U.S. more than $740 billion in crime, lost work productivity and health care annually.

Opioids are a leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. and Nevada and were linked to 33,091 deaths nationwide in 2015.

Nevada was the sixth highest state in the amount of opioids distributed to each adult in a 2016 federal study.

Sources: Nevada Attorney General Office, Drug Enforcement Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

