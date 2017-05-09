Parties split on annual sessions of Nevada Legislature

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A measure that could lead to annual sessions of the Nevada Legislature moved forward Monday.

Senate Joint Resolution 11 passed out of the Senate Legislative Operations and Elections Committee on a 3-2 party-line vote, with Democrats in support.

The measure would establish sessions in odd-numbered years of 90 working days within 120 consecutive calendar days. It would create sessions of 30 working days within 45 consecutive calendar days in even-numbered years.

Currently the Legislature is limited in the state constitution to meet for 120 calendar days in odd-numbered years only.

It is a long road to move to yearly sessions, however. SRJ11 would have to pass this session, and again in 2019, and then be approved by voters in 2020 before it could take effect.

