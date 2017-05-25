ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Police body camera bill becomes Nevada law

By Sean Whaley Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 25, 2017 - 2:28 pm
 

CARSON CITY — A bill requiring law enforcement officers statewide to wear body cameras was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Senate Bill 176, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and others, requires police agencies statewide to equip officers who regularly interact with the public with portable recording devices while on duty. It expands a law passed in 2015 that imposed the requirement on the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Metropolitan Police Department already equips officers with cameras.

The bill also authorizes smaller counties to increase the maximum allowable monthly surcharge on telecommunications systems from 25 cents to $1.

The fee is currently used to finance emergency 911 systems. The bill further authorizes those fees to be used for body cameras and police dash cams.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

