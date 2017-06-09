ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Sandoval signs bill to give state workers raises

By Sean Whaley Review-Journal Capital Bureau
June 9, 2017 - 4:21 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday signed a bill increasing the cost-of-living raises for state workers to 3 percent per year from 2 percent.

Senate Bill 368 was amended late Monday by lawmakers to increase the pay hikes, which typically end up getting passed on to other public employee groups as well.

In a Tweet, Sandoval said he was proud to invest in the state’s public employees with the additional pay increase.

Sandoval proposed in is budget COLAs of 2 percent per year. Earlier this week he signed a measure implementing those raises, Assembly Bill 517.

The first 3 percent increase takes effect for state workers on July 1.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
