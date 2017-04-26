Several marijuana bills pass ahead of deadline in Nevada Legislature

Products at medical marijuana dispensary The Source in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A slew of marijuana bills moved closer to becoming law Tuesday as they passed the first major vote in the Nevada Legislature.

Here’s what those bills do and how lawmakers voted:

Assembly Bill 259: Allows people who have been convicted on charges of possessing less than one ounce of marijuana to appeal to have their conviction vacated and records sealed. Passed on party lines, 27-15.

Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, said before the vote that “retroactively lessening criminal drug offenses will do nothing to make our streets safer.”

But the bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, said Nevada voted to make marijuana legal and “our laws must reflect those results.”

“We have an opportunity to make our criminal justice system fair and equitable for everyone,” he said.

Senate Bill 344: Places limits on edible marijuana products, setting a THC per-serving limit at 10 mg and prohibiting companies from making, selling or using any advertising that would appeal to children (no mascots, cartoon characters, toys, etc.). It also would require edible packaging to be opaque. Passed unanimously.

Senate Bill 374: Prevents professional licensing boards, such as for barbers or masseuses, from disciplining members who use marijuana. Passed on party lines, 12-9, with Independent Patricia Farley joining Democrats in support.

Senate Bill 375: Allows the state and Nevada Native American Tribes to enter into marijuana cooperation agreements, where the tribes could oversee the programs on tribal lands but would have to follow state laws. Passed unanimously.

Senate Bill 396: Authorizes the growing and production of industrial hemp, and protects masseuses who use marijuana-infused oils for massages. Passed unanimously.

The bills will need to pass both houses and be signed by the governor to become law.

