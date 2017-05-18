ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

Slow Nevada drivers in fast lane could face traffic school

By Ben Botkin Review-Journal Capital Bureau
May 18, 2017 - 10:36 am
 

CARSON CITY — The Senate Transportation Committee wants to send left-lane slowpokes back to school.

The Senate panel on Thursday unanimously passed Assembly Bill 334, which prohibits motorists from driving under the speed limit in the left lane. Repeat offenders can be sentenced to traffic school.

The bill, sponsored Assemblymen Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, and John Ellison, R-Elko, passed the Assembly with a 35-7 vote.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

