Slow Nevada drivers in fast lane could face traffic school

CARSON CITY — The Senate Transportation Committee wants to send left-lane slowpokes back to school.

The Senate panel on Thursday unanimously passed Assembly Bill 334, which prohibits motorists from driving under the speed limit in the left lane. Repeat offenders can be sentenced to traffic school.

The bill, sponsored Assemblymen Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, and John Ellison, R-Elko, passed the Assembly with a 35-7 vote.

