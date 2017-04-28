Twitter star advocates for adoption at Nevada Legislature

A Twitter user who apparently loves the chicken nuggets at Wendy's is just 18 million retweets away from a year's supply after asking the company what it would take. (KDAF/Inform)

Sixteen-year-old Carter Wilkerson of Reno, talks Friday with lawmakers about how his tweet led to an effort to raise money for an adoption foundation. (Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers recognized the importance of adoption on Friday — with help from a 16-year-old Reno internet sensation.

Legislators held a press conference with Carter Wilkerson, a teenager who unexpectedly catapulted up the Twitterverse. Along his way to nearly 100,000 followers Wilkerson has used the social media network to raise money for a foundation that supports adoption.

It began April 5, when Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s: “Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?”

“18 million,” Wendy’s tweeted back. “Consider it done,” Wilkerson tweeted, not realizing he was starting a marathon.

Wilkerson’s has a ways to go for free nuggets — he’s at 3.3 million retweets — but he is closing in on a big payout of another kind.

“I didn’t expect more than 10 or 15 retweets,” Wilkerson said Friday.

Wendy’s said it will donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption if Carter’s tweet surpasses the 3.4 million retweets Ellen DeGeneres generated with a 2014 tweet.

The experience, which unfolded in less than a month, made Wilkerson the star attraction at the press conference where lawmakers recognized Adoption Day.

“Carter, we commend you for what you have done and are doing, and we thank you for making this a signature issue,” Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, told him.

Adoption is a key issue for several lawmakers. Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, has adopted three children. Assemblyman James Oscarson, R-Pahrump, and Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, are adopted.

“I would not be standing before you today as a member of the Nevada Assembly if it hadn’t been for being adopted by a loving family,” Oscarson said.

Ratti said she “won the parent lottery,” adding: “Let’s help some other kids win the parent lottery.”

