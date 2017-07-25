ad-fullscreen
3-car fatal crash in northwest Arizona blamed on blown tire

By Dave Hawkins Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 12:35 pm
 

Tire failure contributed to a fatal three-vehicle traffic accident in northwest Arizona on Monday, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The agency said a Ford SUV was northbound when it crossed the median of U.S. Highway 93 about 1:15 p.m. and struck two oncoming southbound vehicles about 30 miles south of the Nevada-Arizona border.

DPS said the driver of a southbound Cadillac, Rebecca Meyers, 61, of Green Valley, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The drivers of the SUV and a Dodge passenger vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their minor injuries.

