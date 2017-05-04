ad-fullscreen
British man deported in Las Vegas Trump attack case

The Associated Press
May 4, 2017 - 10:00 am
 

LAS VEGAS — Officials say a British man has been deported after nearly 11 months in U.S. custody for trying to grab a police officer’s gun in a bid to kill presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Las Vegas.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman said Michael Steven Sandford was escorted Wednesday by federal agents aboard a commercial aircraft for his flight home to England.

ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice says Sandford overstayed a 90-day visa after entering the U.S. in June 2015.

Sandford is now 21. He pleaded guilty in September to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and disrupting an official function in the June 18 incident at a casino ballroom on the Las Vegas Strip.

A federal judge acknowledged in December that Sandford had been diagnosed with psychotic mental illness.

