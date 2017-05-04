British man deported in Las Vegas Trump attack case

Police remove Michael Sandford as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks June 18, 2016, at Treasure Island hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Sandford has been deported to England Thursday, May 4, 2017. (John Locher/File, AP)

LAS VEGAS — Officials say a British man has been deported after nearly 11 months in U.S. custody for trying to grab a police officer’s gun in a bid to kill presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Las Vegas.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman said Michael Steven Sandford was escorted Wednesday by federal agents aboard a commercial aircraft for his flight home to England.

ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice says Sandford overstayed a 90-day visa after entering the U.S. in June 2015.

Sandford is now 21. He pleaded guilty in September to being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and disrupting an official function in the June 18 incident at a casino ballroom on the Las Vegas Strip.

A federal judge acknowledged in December that Sandford had been diagnosed with psychotic mental illness.