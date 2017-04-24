Jury reaches verdict in first Bunkerville standoff trial

Protesters outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, where lawyers were giving closing arguments in the first Bunkerville standoff trial, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A federal jury has reached a verdict in the first conspiracy trial of men charged in the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville. The jury is expected back in the courtroom at 10 a.m. to announce its decision.

The six defendants, in the first of three trials, were accused of providing the firepower in an armed assault against federal agents who were removing cattle from public land.

The cows belonged to embattled rancher Cliven Bundy, who is slated to be tried on similar charges later this year.

Bundy’s decadeslong battle against the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees reached a flashpoint three years ago when authorities started rounding up his cows. Hundreds of protesters, numbers of them armed, descended on the cattle impoundment site to protest what they viewed as federal overreach.

The first six men on trial faced charges of conspiracy, threats, extortion and related counts. Prosecutors say they used force to bully federal agents into abandoning roughly 400 cows that were in the lawful possession of the U.S. government.

Defense attorneys argued that their clients were peaceful protesters exercising their First and Second Amendment rights against a militant law enforcement presence.

The jury has been deliberating since Thursday. The trial opened Feb. 6.

Bundy and 10 other people are incarcerated pending trial on similar charges. Prosecutors divided the defendants into three groups for trial. The first group, charged as “gunmen,” have been described by the government as the least culpable of the alleged co-conspirators.

