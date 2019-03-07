Customs officer injured when gun goes off at Las Vegas airport

(Getty Images)

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was injured after his gun discharged at the Las Vegas airport on Wednesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 6:40 p.m. to the 5700 block of Wayne Newton Boulevard, near McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 1, after a report that an officer was injured, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The customs officer was injured in a “locker room area” not accessible to the public, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said. He was injured after his gun “accidentally” discharged.

“He did sustain an injury,” Crews said. “It was nothing life-threatening.”

Customs officers are handling the investigation, Johansson said.

Crews and Johansson referred further questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newbegr on Twitter.