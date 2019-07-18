Death of man run over near Las Vegas Strip ruled accident

Nearly 10 months after a man was run over by a dump truck just south of the Strip, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 10 months after Richard Mayes was run over by a dump truck in a vacant lot just south of the Las Vegas Strip, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

The 57-year-old died of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. He was found dead shortly after 10 a.m. Sept. 26 near a tree in a desert area at 4615 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the Metropolitan Police Department said in September.

Investigators determined Mayes was run over by a GMC dump truck in the vacant lot, which Metro said appeared to be frequented by homeless people.

The coroner’s office listed Mayes’ residence as “unknown,” and police have said that Mayes was not carrying identification when he was found.

The truck was traveling through a dirt lot between a tree and a dirt mound when it ran over Mayes, police said. The 39-year-old truck driver was told by his co-worker that he had run over the man, and the driver returned to the scene to provide a statement to police.

