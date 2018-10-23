Man killed on vacant Las Vegas lot by dump truck identified

Richard Thomas Mayes, 57, was not carrying identification when he was found dead shortly after 10 a.m. Sept. 26 near a tree in a desert area at 4615 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man who was run over by a dump truck last month in a vacant lot.

The dead man was 57-year-old Richard Thomas Mayes, the coroner’s office said. He was not carrying identification when he was found, Las Vegas police said at the time.

Mayes was found dead shortly after 10 a.m. Sept. 26 near a tree in a desert area at 4615 Las Vegas Boulevard South. Investigators determined he was run over by a GMC dump truck in the vacant lot, which police said appeared to be frequented by homeless people.

The truck was traveling through a dirt lot between the tree and a dirt mound when it ran over Mayes, police said. The 39-year-old truck driver was told by his co-worker, who was operating another vehicle, that he had run over the man. The driver returned to the scene and provided a statement to police.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.