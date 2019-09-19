Black colleges recruiting Saturday in downtown Las Vegas

Representatives from more than 40 colleges and universities will be at a college recruiting fair Saturday at Doolittle Community Center.

The 20th Annual Historically Black Colleges & Universities Recruitment Fair is scheduled for Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

It is planned from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J. St.

Representatives from more than 40 colleges and universities are expected to be present, including officials from Grambling State University, Hampton University and Spelman College.

Qualifying students may be offered scholarships from some colleges during the fair, Clark County officials say.

The fair, co-hosted by Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and the United College Action Network, is free to attend. Interested high school juniors and seniors are welcome. Seniors should bring several copies of their high school transcript and other documents such as ACT or SAT scores to complete college and scholarship applications.

U.S. armed services recruiters and representatives from local colleges will also be in attendance.

Visit UcanGoToCollege.org for more information.

