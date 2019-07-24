CCSD backs down from cutting 170 dean jobs

The Clark County School District will not eliminate the jobs of roughly 170 middle and high school deans as previously announced, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Wednesday.

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks to the media at a press conference informing the public that the district will reverse the decision to eliminate the dean positions to balance the budget and instead defer to principals and their School Organizational Teams to decide where to make cuts, at the CCSD Administrative Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.



Chief of Human Resources for Clark County School District Nadine Jones speaks to the media at a press conference





The district said on Twitter that the schools would instead reduce their budgets by approximately $98 per pupil in order to spare the deans. The cuts will be based on the estimated number of students enrolled at each school.

Elementary schools not part of this process, it said.

Jara and the School Board have been reconsidering their options amid public backlash over the decision and a lawsuit filed by the administrators union alleging the board violated state open meeting law,

Jara has since met with teams of teachers, staff, principals and members of his leadership team to solicit other options to close the deficit.

The announcement came shortly after a District Court judge in Las Vegas on Wednesday lifted a temporary restraining order barring the Clark County School District’s from eliminating the dean jobs.

The move came just hours before district Superintendent Jesus Jara was expected to announce a decision on where to cut $17 million to close its deficit for this upcoming school year — a gap previously eliminated by cutting the approximately 170 dean posts.

Judge Nancy Allf stressed that the district still has the right to make whatever decision it wishes to close the deficit as long as it’s done in a legal manner.

#JudgeNancyAllf granted a motion to dissolve a temporary restraining order in the school dean case against CCSD. The circumstances in the case no longer warrant such relief. The dissolution will be effective after entry of the order pic.twitter.com/mXmTWfsUfo — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) July 24, 2019

Regardless of what the district decides, the lawsuit alleging the open meeting violation will move forward. The union claims that the School Board acted illegally when it voted in a closed session on June 5 to eliminate deans.

Stephen Augspurger, executive director of the Clark County Association of Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees, said after Wednesday’s hearing that he was optimistic that the district will reconsider.

“I think it’s the best we can hope for right now,” he said. “I think that (budget) decision will be a great one if the superintendent’s announcement is deans go back to work.”

