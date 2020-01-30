CCSD superintendent to deliver State of Schools address

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will give his second State of the Schools address Friday after a year that saw a threatened teachers strike.

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara will give his second State of the Schools address Friday at 8 a.m. at the Wynn Las Vegas following a tumultuous year that included a threatened teachers strike.

Jara’s speech is expected to focus on goals and programs for the upcoming year. He gave his first address in 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center, where he outlined the district’s 5-year plan, which included increasing the graduation rate to 90 percent and improving star ratings.

