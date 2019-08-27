CCSD, teachers union continue talks, but no sign of progress

The two sides were scheduled to meet again Monday night to try to bridge the divide over a key issue ahead of the Sept. 10 strike deadline set by the union.

Another day passed Monday with no sign that the Clark County School District and the teachers union were any close to a new two-year contract.

The two sides were scheduled to meet again Monday evening to see if they can bridge the divide over what has emerged as the key issue — a raise tied to advancement through the district’s professional growth system.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Jesus Jara told parents the district is continuing to work on a contingency plan to keep schools open even in the event a strike begins on Sept. 10. He said he is working with principals to finalize a contingency plan at every school.

“We are currently looking at all personnel to ensure classroom coverage, anticipating substitute needs and addressing the implications for the safety of all our students,” Jara said in an email.

“There will be challenges in the days ahead if this strike becomes a reality,” the message continued. “However, we will work together to find a successful outcome.”

The union has threatened to strike if it does not reach an acceptable new 2019-21 contract by the strike deadline. A key issue between both parties is salary increases for teachers who completed enough professional development activities to qualify for a column advancement on the salary table — which would amount to a raise of over $5,000.

Students and staff, meanwhile, showed their support for teachers at a rally before the bell rang at Spring Valley High School early Monday. The demonstrations are expected to continue through the week unless an agreement is reached.

The district has offered teachers a 3 percent raise, plus a seniority-based raise through step increases for 2019-20 and 2020-21. The district’s offer also increases monthly health care contributions by 4 percent each year.

The district has also verbally made the same offer to the administrators and support staff unions, and has discussed the same financial proposal with the police administrators and police officers bargaining groups.

The district is under increased pressure from lawmakers to find a solution to the issue — last week, Gov. Steve Sisolak criticized the district for not accounting for such raises in its budget requests to the Legislature, saying that the district created this mess and “now they have to fix it.”

Both Sisolak and Jara were at an event honoring this year’s Nevada Teacher of the Year on Monday, but Jara left without taking questions from the press. Sisolak echoed some of his previous comments, and said he had talked with the superintendent Monday morning.

“We’ve got 13 more days to get this done,” Sisolak said. “And as I said all along, the strike is not an option.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.