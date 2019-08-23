Nevada Gov. Sisolak urges CCSD to fix ‘mess,’ reach deal with teachers

Sisolak on Friday called it “astounding” that Clark County School District leaders did not account for contractually obligated spending in its budget requests to the Legislature.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak addresses the media about CCSD teacher contracts on August 23, 2019 at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday called it “astounding” that Clark County School District leaders did not account for contractually obligated spending on a professional growth system for teachers in making budget requests to the Legislature.

“They created this mess and now they have to fix it,” Sisolak said at an afternoon news conference in Las Vegas, referring to a threat by the teachers union to strike if money for the system is not found.

Sisolak was joined at the briefing by state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

The Clark County Education Association has vowed to strike on Sep. 10 if an agreeable contract is not reached by Friday. The parties were set to meet in negotiations again Friday.

