CCSD, teachers union leaders reach deal on contract

Officials with the Clark County School District and the teachers union have agreed on the terms of a contract. Watch the livestream here.

Officials with the Clark County School District and the teachers union announce a contract agreement on Wed., August 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County teachers and their supporters hold a rally outside Liberty High School in Las Vegas prior to the School Board meeting Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Education Association executive director John Vellardita speaks at the CCEA building on the on-going negotiations between them and the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Linda Jones of Clark County Education Association, center, rallies the crowd after a Clark County School District board meeting to discuss stalled contract negotiations with teachers at Liberty High School in Henderson, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara from left, CCSD Board of Trustees President Lola Brooks and Vice President Linda Cavazos during a board meeting to discuss stalled contract negotiations with teachers at Liberty High School in Henderson, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Officials with the Clark County School District and the teachers union have tentatively agreed on the terms of a contract for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, averting a threatened strike on Sept. 10.

Superintendent Jesus Jara and top officials of the Clark County Education Association announced the deal at a 5 p.m. news conference at the district’s offices on Sahara Avenue that also was attended by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“The effort, collectively… to get this deal done was critical for our 320,000 children,” Jara said.

Jara said the district would pay a raise to approximately 2,500 teachers who earned master’s degrees or engaged in other professional development activities, which had been the main point of contention in the negotiations.

The union had said that unless an acceptable contract is reached, its members will launch an illegal strike on Sept. 10, but Executive Director John Vellardita said that strike preparations were ceasing after the tentative deal was reached.

Meanwhile, the Educational Support Employees Association, which represents paraeducators, groundskeepers, school office workers and other CCSD employees, presented a positive update in its own talks with the district, indicating that an agreement may be near.

“(Tuesday) afternoon, we made great headway in finalizing an agreement that would be the largest win for education support professionals in quite some time,” ESEA president Virginia Mills said in a statement. “The district listened and addressed our concerns on a wide variety of economic issues; we thank our members for their involvement as well as the support we received from the district as we work towards finalizing an agreement for our members.”

According to a statement from the district, the $22.8 million offer currently on the table for ESEA members includes a 3 percent pay raise, a step increase, and 4 percent additional contribution toward employee health insurance.

However, ESEA is also seeking additional unspecific economic components, according to a statement from the union, with further talks scheduled for Sept. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.