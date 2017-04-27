CCSD trustee’s proposal targets terminating some employee contracts

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Clark County School Board trustees are expected to discuss a proposal Thursday night that would terminate confidential employees at the end of their contracts — a move perceived by some as a way to effectively oust Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky and his administrative team.

Trustee Chris Garvey’s agenda item asks the superintendent to give notice to confidential employees by April 30 that their contracts will be terminated at the end of their term, although they can continue working on an at-will basis with the same salary and benefits.

Confidential employees are higher-level administrators who assist in collective bargaining for the district, and do not belong to a union themselves.

They include positions such as the chief financial officer, chief human resources officer and the general counsel.

Skorkowsky, however, is not considered a confidential employee.

Glenn Christenson, chairman of the Community Implementation Council tasked with overseeing the district’s mandated reorganization, said in a statement to the council that he was shocked to see Garvey’s agenda item.

Christenson interpreted the move as one that’s intended to further block the district’s reorganization, and fire all executive staff in the process.

“This action is destructive and distracting,” he said. “It flies in the face of the bipartisan bicameral will of the legislature. It flies in the face of the will of the voters — 75 percent of whom support the reorganization. And, quite frankly, it is disrespectful to the 40,000 employees who work at the Clark County School District.”

She said it was a little disingenuous that Christenson would comment on her proposal without speaking to her first.

“It sounds like fear-mongering and trying to create something, make hay out of something that’s not there,” she said.

Skorkowsky was not immediately available for comment.

Another item Garvey placed on the agenda includes the adoption of a new policy that “provides direction” to the superintendent on hiring confidential and at-will employees.

Garvey said her proposals were not an attempt to block the reorganization or fire Skorkowsky and his administration.

Instead, she highlighted the need for a policy to determine how contracts for confidential employees will come to the board.

“Nobody is saying, ‘we want to get rid of you,’” she said. “I’m not even saying that I want to renegotiate any of their contracts. I’m talking about I want a policy in place that says how they will come to the board so that I don’t have to be asked to approve a contract that I haven’t even seen.”

‘Thinly-veiled power grab’

But Tom Skancke, the head of the TSC2 Group consultant that the district must pay to assist with the reorganization, still called the proposal an attempt to get rid of Skorkowsky and his team.

“This is a transparent and thinly-veiled attempt at a power grab,” Skancke said in a statement. “It does not serve the interests of children. It does nothing to move the reorganization forward. It does nothing to advance student achievement.”

He said that two trustees — likely referring to Garvey and one other — have been playing a “destructive political game,” and called on them to resign or be removed.

“Over the next few weeks, I will be exposing the details of their agenda and where they are getting their information,” Skancke said. “The community is not going to stand by quietly with this type of behavior any longer.”

The reorganization has come with a variety of employment shifts among high-level administrators, including Rick Neal to the position of chief operating officer.

The move comes at a strenuous time for trustees and Skorkowsky, whose relationship with the board has been strained over the district’s mandated reorganization.

Trustees have been locked in a battle with the state over the reorganization, which requires millions of dollars in resources and must be implemented by August.

Trustee Carolyn Edwards put an item on the agenda in response to Garvey’s proposal to terminate the contracts, allowing confidential and at-will employees to renegotiate their contracts instead.

“My concern is, what is the message we’re sending to our employees when you have an item that says, ‘We’re canceling your contracts?’” Edwards said.

