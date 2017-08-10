CCSD won’t have social media policy for start of school year

The Clark County School Board will not vote on a social media policy for employees Thursday night because of lingering concerns over a new state law requiring background checks for volunteers.

Social media app icons on a smartphone June 16, 2017, in San Francisco (Jeff Chiu/AP)

District officials have crafted a policy that spells out how teachers should interact with students on social media and incorporates a requirement from a law passed during the last legislative session that school volunteers who have regular or unsupervised contact with students undergo fingerprinting and background checks.

Concerns have been raised by parents, teachers and other community members that the district’s policy requiring the volunteer to pay the $60 cost of the checks would deter people from donating their time.

While district officials work to clarify what qualifies as “regular” and “unsupervised” with bill’s sponsor, Sen. Heidi Gansert, R-Reno, the item will not go before the board for approval at its regular meeting, district officials said Wednesday.

The lack of social media policy was highlighted in the Review-Journal’s recent Broken Trust series, which examined the school district’s ongoing problem with sexual misconduct between employees and students. More than a dozen teachers were arrested last year on such charges.

A 27-member district task force was convened to create a policy, which was unveiled earlier this summer. After another meeting last week on the policy, the trustees had been expected to approve it Thursday.

It’s unclear when the policy will go back before the board for a vote.

