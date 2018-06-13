Cepeda leads incumbent Child in race for CCSD trustee seat

Irene Cepeda, candidate for Clark County School Board District D, speaks during a panel of candidates running for Nevada's education boards held by the Guinn Center and Hope for Nevada at The Public Education Foundation in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County School District trustee Kevin Child reacts during a settlement case involving Child and Deputy Superintendent Kim Wooden during a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting at the County Government Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A newcomer challenging first-term Clark County School Board Trustee Kevin Child jumped ahead of the incumbent in early primary election returns.

The first run of unofficial results showed Irene Cepeda with a healthy lead over Child, a trustee who has been embroiled in a number of scandals his first term. As of 7:45 p.m., she had earned 46 percent of the vote, against Child’s 25 percent. The two other candidates split the rest of the voter percentages.

Nine candidates appeared on the District F ballot, including former Republican Assemblyman David Gardner, who withdrew from the race in May.

Danielle Ford, a marketing consultant and high school drop out, took an early lead with 16 percent of the vote by 7:45 p.m. Kali Fox Miller and Gardner came in next, both with about 14 percent of the vote.

Two of the three Clark County School Board seats up for election this cycle were on primary ballots. The District G race between Linda Cavazos, who was appointed to the open seat this year, and Ryan Scalia, a marketing manager for the Dotty’s gaming tavern chain, will be on the November ballot.

District D

Incumbent Trustee Kevin Child, who is finishing his first term in the District D seat, faced three challengers in Irene Cepeda, Leobardo Martinez Jr and Eli Thompson. Challengers said Child’s behavior — which has resulted in him being banned from schools and has caused the district to settle a harassment complaint with Deputy Superintendent Kim Wooden — was inappropriate for a school board trustee.

In return, Child alleged that Cepeda changed her name from “Zepeda” to “Cepeda” to move up on the ballot and earn more votes. Cepeda said the name change was made without regard to the election and was a way to honor her family heritage, which has used both spellings.

District F

Eight candidates were vying for the District F seat, to replace Carolyn Edwards, who cannot run again because of term limits. Gardner, who championed the reorganization of the school district, was considered the leading candidate until he dropped out of the race in early May to take a job in the district attorney’s office.

When Gardner dropped out, he endorsed Jacquelyn Trumbull, a 43-year-old mother of three and the founder and administrative director of Mojave Springs School, a preschool in the valley. As of 7:45 p.m. Trumbull had earned 13 percent of the vote, not enough to qualify for the general election.

Other candidates for the seat included Mary Ballinger, Eileen Eady, Tammi Musemici, Mike Thomas and Johnny Wilson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.