Clark County School Board to decide make-up date for snow day

Lincoln Warnick, 10, from left, with his sisters Abby, 6, and Lydia, 12, play in the snow at Willows Park in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County School District students may make up last week’s snow day on March 22, pending the approval of the School Board.

Superintendent Jesus Jara recommended the make-up date for the Feb. 22 snow day at Thursday’s board meeting. The board will vote on the matter on March 14.

March 22 was a scheduled day off for district students. Administrators and some support professionals are scheduled to work, although many licensed employees and support staff who directly work with students were to have the day off, according to the district.

