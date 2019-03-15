Clark County school students to make up snow day April 22

School buses make their way through heavy snow to Centennial High School on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Traffic is backed up in heavy snow near Centennial High School on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

April 22 will be the make-up day for the snow day that canceled school on Feb. 22, the Clark County School Board decided Thursday night.

Trustees voted 5-2 to designate April 22, the day after Easter, as the make-up day. Nine-month, school-based employees who are already scheduled to work that day will make up the day at another date this school year.

The board also approved an agreement to give principals selected to lead one of eight underperforming middle schools a $12,500 bonus for each of the three years they serve in the school.

The move mirrors a similar incentive agreement approved for teachers serving in the same eight schools: Brinley, Johnston, Mack, Monaco, Orr, Sedway, Von Tobel and West Prep.

The initiative offers an extra $12,500 each year from 2019-20 to 2021-22 for principals chosen to lead these schools. The district, however, reserves the right to replace principals throughout the three-year pilot program.

Deans and assistant principals will receive a $7,500 stipend each year.

Administrators also will receive additional payment if star ratings increase by a certain amount.

The agreement is estimated to cost a potential $800,000 each year.

