Clark County school superintendent finalist Jesse Welsh

Jesse Welsh, currently the Clark County School District’s associate superintendent of curriculum and professional development, is seeking to move up to the top job in the nation’s fifth-largest district.

Jesse Welsh’s quest to become the next Clark County School District superintendent started in September, shortly after Pat Skorkowsky announced he would retire. That gave him months to work on the “Four Foundational Cornerstones for CCSD” — a manifesto laying out his thoughts and ideas for how to improve the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

While Chief Academic Office Mike Barton’s supporters in the district community have been outspoken, Welsh’s backers are slightly quieter but no less fierce.

“As somebody who was led by Jesse and who led with Jesse, his visionary leadership has increased opportunities for students,” said Lucas Leavitt, an assistant principal at Sawyer Middle School. “Whether it was when he was coaching us in our blended learning implementation at a school or when we were implementing online or blended learning environments within schools, Jesse has maintained a student-centered focus at all times.”

Leavitt and others have mounted a social media campaign, using the hashtag “AllSchoolsGreatSchools,” a tenet of Welsh’s plan, to advocate for their candidate.

If chosen as superintendent, Welsh wants to fix the district’s finances, continue the state-mandated reorganization, restore a focus on academics and create a stronger voice and choice for parents, according to his plan.

He acknowledges he doesn’t have the high-level management experience of some other candidates, but Welsh said that’s OK as he views himself as a disruptor.

“I don’t feel like I’m ‘part of the system.’ I’m the guy that’s been the disruption to the system. I’m always asking the questions of why,” he said.

Leavitt first worked with Welsh when the latter was the academic manager helping schools try new innovative learning projects and Leavitt was a learning strategist at Brinley Middle School. Welsh later hired Leavitt and worked with him on several projects.

"He was supportive, and he wasn't constrictive either," Leavitt said. "We were always encouraged to find the way to yes, instead of saying no."

Often in education, people are afraid to try new things because it’s different than how something has always been done. But Welsh encouraged the department to work around that fear and find a way that was innovative and effective, Leavitt said.

“He’s very supportive of schools. He always keeps school at the forefront,” he said.

