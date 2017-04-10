Harry Reid joins UNLV Boyd School of Law as distinguished fellow

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid is joining the UNLV Boyd School of Law as its first distinguished fellow in law and policy.

The Nevada Democrat will work with law school students and alumni, lecture and participate in classes and pursue writing projects.

“We are delighted that Senator Reid will be joining the law school as the first Distinguished Fellow in Law and Policy,” law school dean Daniel W. Hamilton said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented opportunity for Boyd School of Law students to interact with and learn from one of the most prominent lawyers and policymakers in the history of Nevada.”

Reid’s new role coincides with the creation of the MGM Resorts Public Policy Institute at UNLV, which Reid will co-chair with former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio. The bipartisan think tank will produce research on issues relating to social, economic, community and workplace policy.

