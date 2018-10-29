Las Vegas architecture instructor is Nevada Teacher of the Year

Richard Knoeppel, an architectural design instructor at Advanced Technologies Academy in Las Vegas, received the 2019 Nevada Teacher of the Year award from Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday.

Richard Knoeppel, an architectural design instructor at Advanced Technologies Academy in Las Vegas, received the 2019 Nevada Teacher of the Year award from Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday.

Knoeppel, who has taught in the Clark County School District since 1995, was surprised with the award — which is given to a single teacher in all 50 states.

Knoeppel is a teacher-leader at A-Tech and serves as the career and technical education department chair. He is also a member of the Nevada STEM Advisory Council and started the computer-aided design and drafting program at the school.

“His belief that every child can succeed has helped to build a nationally recognized program of study in Architectural Design,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement. “His students consistently earn awards in local, regional and national architecture competitions for their design work.”

Knoeppel will join other Teachers of the Year in Washington, D.C., to participate in a professional development program. A National Teacher of the Year will be selected from this group.

