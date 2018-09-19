Las Vegas elementary student found with handgun at school

A 9-year-old male student at Helen Smith Elementary was referred to social services on Wednesday after bringing an unloaded handgun and ammunition to school on Wednesday, police said.

A 9-year-old male student at Helen Smith Elementary was referred to social services on Wednesday after bringing an unloaded handgun and ammunition to school, police said. It was the ninth reported firearm incident in the Clark County School District this school year.

School district police Capt. Roberto Morales said the student showed the handgun to another student in the morning. A third student overheard and reported it to a teacher, he said.

Officials found an unloaded .22-caliber gun in the student’s backpack, with bullets and an ammunition magazine, Morales said. No threats were made, he said.

Morales said the fact that another student reported the incident to officials at the Las Vegas school at 7101 Pinedale Ave. shows the district’s campaign for kids and parents to “see something, say something” is working.

“Another student saw something and reported it immediately to a teacher,” Morales said. “The teacher immediately reported it to administration. They put the child and the backpack into a secure area and called us for a response.”

Morales said the child was not arrested but was referred to social services at the Harbor, a county-run juvenile assessment center.

“(Child Protective Services) will be involved because we do believe the firearm came from home,” Morales said.

Principal Robert Hinchliffe reminded parents in a letter that they can face charges if they allow their children unsupervised access to their weapons.

“This situation serves as a reminder for all of our families to know that no weapons, including toy weapons, are permitted anywhere on our school campus, as we take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously,” the letter states.

The last previous incident involving a gun occurred on Tuesday, when a Del Sol High School student brought a BB gun to school.

