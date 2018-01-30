Las Vegas high school students arrested for making ‘terroristic threats’

School officials were tipped off to the threats and immediately contacted school police, according to a message sent home to parents Monday by West Career and Technical Academy’s principal

Two Clark County high school students were recently arrested for making “terroristic threats” against the school, district officials confirmed.

School officials were tipped off to the threats and immediately contacted school police, according to a message sent home to parents Monday by West Career and Technical Academy Principal Amy Dockter-Rozar. Police determined there was no immediate threat to students or staff but the students were arrested, it said.

This comes a day after the district confirmed a teacher at the same school was arrested Friday on charges of sexual misconduct with a student. School police were not immediately available Tuesday morning to discuss the arrests.

“The arrests provide us with an opportunity to remind parents to have discussions with your child regarding making threatening statements and that there are consequences that go with inappropriate conduct,” Dockter-Rozar’s message said. “It is also important for students and parents to report any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement.”

Dockter-Rozar sent the message about the student the same day she sent a message about a teacher arrested on sexual misconduct charges. Police arrested Renee Rine, 36, on Friday for one count each of being a school employee in a position of authority engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older, first-degree attempted kidnapping to engage in sex, lewdness with a child who is 14 or 15 years old, contact with a minor or mentally-ill person and child abuse or neglect.

In October, a Centennial High School student was arrested by school police after threatening a mass shooting. Police did not believe 18-year-old Toni Strickland intended to carry out the threat.

