Las Vegas students to learn from Wright brothers replica — VIDEO

Aviation students gather around a full-size replica of the 1905 Wright Brothers Flyer at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. The model, originally designed and built by University of Southern Utah students in 2003, was received through the efforts of the Las Vegas chapter of the Air Force Association. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Aviation students transport the wings of a full-size replica of the 1905 Wright Brothers Flyer at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. The model, originally designed and built by University of Southern Utah students in 2003, was received through the efforts of the Las Vegas chapter of the Air Force Association. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Rancho Principal Dr. James Kuzma, center right, aviation instructor Gary Archambaudt, center left, and aviation students gather around a full-size replica of the 1905 Wright Brothers Flyer at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Aviation students gather around the wings of a full-size replica of the 1905 Wright Brothers Flyer at Rancho High School in Las Vegas on Monday, May 15, 2017. The model originally was designed and built by University of Southern Utah students in 2003. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Orville Wright, lying at the controls on the lower wing, pilots the Wright Flyer on the first powered flight by a heavier-than-air aircraft, Dec. 17, 1903, at Kitty Hawk, N.C. In the moments before going airborne, his brother, Wilbur Wright, watching right, guided and steadied the plane as it accelerated along the starting rail at left. (Library of Congress, John T. Daniels/AP)

Aviation students at Rancho High School can now practice their maintenance skills on a model of a plane that is more than a century old.

Through the efforts of the Las Vegas chapter of the Air Force Association, the high school has received a full-size replica of the 1905 Wright Brothers Flyer, the first successful aircraft to take flight.

The model, named “USU Wright Flyer,” originally was designed and assembled by students at the University of Southern Utah in 2003 to honor the 100th anniversary of flight.

Once the plane is fully assembled, it will be used to promote learning and careers in aerospace and might make an appearance at Aviation Nation, the air show at Nellis Air Force Base in November.