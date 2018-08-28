Lawsuit: School Board president’s teacher-husband kicked, shook child

The complaint, filed in district court last week, alleges that teacher Jason Wright kicked the student’s hands and later grabbed him by the shirt and shook him, causing pain, swelling and “mental anguish.”

The parent of a Clark County student is suing the husband of School Board President Deanna Wright, alleging he kicked and shook her child at school, causing physical and emotional injury.

The complaint, filed in district court last week, alleges that teacher Jason Wright kicked student J.Z.’s hands on a field outside of Harris Elementary School in Las Vegas in March, causing pain, swelling and “mental anguish.”

“About 5-10 minutes later, Wright grabbed and shook J.Z. by the front of his collar, causing him pain, mental anguish, and with enough force to stretch out the shirt,” the lawsuit states.

The Review-Journal has previously reported on the allegations made by student Jayden Zelaya-Ramos, who was 10 at the time of the incident.

The district is investigating the hiring of Jason Wright, after the Review-Journal reported that former Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky overruled a recommendation from human resources to reject him from an alternative teacher preparation program.

The lawsuit also claims that Wright made the student and the rest of class drink a liquid with food coloring and “unknown substances,” causing the students to vomit and suffer stomach pains.

In another incident, the complaint alleges, Wright lost his temper, knocked over a desk and injured another student.

“Wright’s actions have caused J.Z. to suffer extreme emotional distress, to the point where J.Z. has been required to undergo counseling and be withdrawn from CCSD schools,” the lawsuit states.

A district spokeswoman said the district does not comment on pending litigation.

The district has previously stated that Child Protective Services responded to the incident and found the report unsubstantiated. School police also conducted an investigation that did not substantiate criminal wrongdoing, the district said.

Wright was later reassigned to Johnston Middle School, the Review-Journal reported in May.

Jason Wright could not be reached for comment, and Deanna Wright did not return calls for comment.

The lawsuit seeks over $45,000 in damages.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-38-34630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.