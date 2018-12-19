More than 2,000 celebrate at UNLV winter graduation ceremony

UNLV’s 55th winter commencement ceremony on Tuesday included approximately 2,146 undergraduate and graduate students who recently completed their studies.

UNLV accounting student Qumin Ku, left, and nursing student Ping Li, both of China, pose for Chris Chow of Las Vegas as they rehearse for their graduation pose outside Thomas and Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Ku and Li will join more than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who are eligible to participate in this winter's commencement on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV's winter graduation ceremony gets underway at the Thomas & Mack Center on December 18, 2018. (Meghin Delaney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than two hours before the slated start, students and families were creating long lines outside UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

They were waiting to watch more than 2,000 students don red gowns, sing along to the alma mater, flip their tassels from one side to another and become alumni.

Tuesday’s commencement inside Thomas & Mack was the first time acting President Marta

Meana presided over a graduation ceremony in her new role.

“I’m super excited. This has always been my favorite day of the year,” Meana said. “It’s very moving.”

The university’s 55th winter commencement ceremony included approximately 2,146 undergraduate and graduate students who recently completed their studies. Graduates ranged in age from 20 t0 72, and came from 33 states, the District of Columbia and 49 foreign countries, according to officials. About 85 percent of students call Nevada home, and 59 percent of the graduates are females.

Among the newly minted graduates was John Laceda.

After four and a half years, Laceda walked away from UNLV with a degree in kinesiology.

“I feel pretty good, I got it done,” he said. “It took a little longer than I wanted it to.”

Laceda, who moved to Las Vegas from the Philippines at age 7, said he plans to work for the next year and a half and save money before applying for UNLV’s physical therapy masters program.

The 23-year-old ducked out of the ceremony a bit early to beat traffic so he and his family could have a celebratory dinner.

A degree in international business also came a little later for Monika Chaney, who said she took a break in her studies to be sure she was on the right degree path.

She has no current plans to further her education, and is on the hunt for a job.

“I can’t believe it’s over,” the 24-year-old said.

In addition to honoring four “outstanding” graduates, Meana also recognized Ruby Duncan, who earned an honorary Ph.D from the university for her significant contributions to the community. Duncan, who arrived in Las Vegas in 1953, is the founder of Operation Life Community Development Corporation.

“When they told me, I didn’t know how to act,” the 86-year-old said before the ceremony. “I just started to cry.”

Founded in 1972, Duncan’s organization was heralded as one of the nation’s most effective anti-poverty programs, and has been recognized as the first federally funded community development corporation in the country that was organized, controlled and operated by low-income women, according to Duncan’s biography.

As a low-income woman herself, with seven children to raise, Duncan remembers being frustrated to see no path for herself out of poverty. She was unable to work because of a medical condition.

“I can walk, and I can talk,” she said. “That’s how it all got started.”

Duncan’s work has received recognition nationwide, including a visit to the White House in 1977 under President Jimmy Carter to discuss how to improve national jobs program. Duncan retired from her leadership position in Operation Life because of health concerns, but has stayed active in the community.

A Clark County school is named in her honor. She was named a Distinguished Nevadan by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents in 1998, and she received the Margaret Chase Smith Award from the National Association of Secretaries of State in 2008.

