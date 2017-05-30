Online school to operate in 2017-18 as Nevada considers fate

Parents and students, including Nevada Connections Academy student, Caitlin Droegemueller, 7, second left, and her mother Dianna Thompson, second right, attend the State Public Charter School Authority meeting Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Connections Academy will stay open for the 2017-18 year as the State Public Charter School Authority continues to debate the fate of the school.

The online K-12 charter, which serves about 3,000 students in the state, been under threat of closure since September because of poor graduation rates. A three-day public hearing last week that culminated on Saturday was not enough time for the state and the school to fully present their cases, school officials said.

The hearing will likely continue in July, although no date has been set.

“We also appreciate the authority taking the time to seriously consider all of our evidence, data and testimony as this is a serious matter that affects more than 3,000 students across the state,” Laura Granier, legal counsel for the school, said in a statement. “We are actively working with the authority on when the hearing will continue, and anticipate this to be sometime in late July or early August.”

