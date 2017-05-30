ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Education

Online school to operate in 2017-18 as Nevada considers fate

By Meghin Delaney Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2017 - 3:56 pm
 

Nevada Connections Academy will stay open for the 2017-18 year as the State Public Charter School Authority continues to debate the fate of the school.

The online K-12 charter, which serves about 3,000 students in the state, been under threat of closure since September because of poor graduation rates. A three-day public hearing last week that culminated on Saturday was not enough time for the state and the school to fully present their cases, school officials said.

The hearing will likely continue in July, although no date has been set.

“We also appreciate the authority taking the time to seriously consider all of our evidence, data and testimony as this is a serious matter that affects more than 3,000 students across the state,” Laura Granier, legal counsel for the school, said in a statement. “We are actively working with the authority on when the hearing will continue, and anticipate this to be sometime in late July or early August.”

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like