Education

Perfect attendance earns new bikes for Las Vegas students — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2018 - 8:03 pm
 

Scores of hands shot into the air Tuesday afternoon at Whitney Elementary School as the question came. “Who wants a bike?”

Soon, more than 200 kids at the east Las Vegas school found themselves decked out in shiny new helmets as they rode around the school playground during a bike safety rodeo.

Some 240 bicycles, along with helmets and locks, were awarded to students who had achieved three months of perfect attendance, thanks to nonprofit Breakaway Cycling, along with Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Education Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like