Perfect attendance earns new bikes for Las Vegas students — PHOTOS

Scores of hands shot into the air Tuesday afternoon at Whitney Elementary School as the question came. “Who wants a bike?”

A Whitney Elementary School student receives a new bike during an assembly at the Las Vegas school Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Whitney Elementary School 1st grader Xochitl Rivera rides her new bike as Chris Sproule looks on at the Las Vegas school Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away 140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students at Whitney Elementary School in Las Vegas react Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, when asked, "Who wants a bike?" during an assembly where new bicycles were given to students for three months of perfect attendance. Breakaway Cycling gave 140 bikes, locks and helmets and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Whitney Elementary School 5th grader Justino Areola Ramirez walks to the front to get his bike during an assembly where new bicycles were given to students for three months of perfect attendance. Breakaway Cycling gave 140 bikes, locks and helmets and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Whitney Elementary School 3rd grader Michelle Guerra receives a new bike during an assembly at the Las Vegas school Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away 140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Whitney Elementary School 3rd grader Pompella Copado receives a new bike during an assembly at the Las Vegas school Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away 140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Whitney Elementary School 3rd grader Yadira Cardenas receives a new bike during an assembly at the Las Vegas school Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away 140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students at Whitney Elementary School in Las Vegas are taught bike safety Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away 140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Whitney Elementary School 1st grader Xochitl Rivera gives a high five to Rick DeLong Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away 140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Students at Whitney Elementary School in Las Vegas ride their new bikes at the Las Vegas School Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away 140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Whitney Elementary School 1st grader Fabiola Yanez rides her new bike as Brett Rawsky looks on at the Las Vegas school Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Breakaway Cycling gave away140 bikes, locks and helmets for three months of perfect attendance and conducted a safety bicycle rodeo. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Scores of hands shot into the air Tuesday afternoon at Whitney Elementary School as the question came. “Who wants a bike?”

Soon, more than 200 kids at the east Las Vegas school found themselves decked out in shiny new helmets as they rode around the school playground during a bike safety rodeo.

Some 240 bicycles, along with helmets and locks, were awarded to students who had achieved three months of perfect attendance, thanks to nonprofit Breakaway Cycling, along with Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition.