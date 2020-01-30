Regents approve donor-funded medical building at UNLV

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on Thursday approved the broad framework for a new privately funded medical school building at UNLV.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on Thursday approved the broad framework for a new privately funded medical school building at UNLV, subject to mutually agreed conditions with the project’s donors that requires construction to start by Feb. 1 of next year.

Only one regent voted against the deal, under which the private donor group would fund construction of the roughly $155 million facility, leasing it back to UNLV for $1 a year before turning it over entirely in 2030. Construction would be completed in 2025.

“What we have before us today is a once in a generation opportunity,” UNLV Marta Meana told the board before the vote.

Regent Rick Trachok, the lone dissenter, said he found conditions attached to the deal unacceptable.

“This is not an outright gift, he said. “There are many strings attached.”

