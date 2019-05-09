RJ’s Academic Excellence Awards recognize 12 Clark County students

Las Vegas Valley students were honored for their achievements in and out of the classroom at the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s inaugural Academic Excellence Awards dinner.

Twelve students from across the Las Vegas Valley were honored for their achievements in and out of the classroom Wednesday at the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s inaugural Academic Excellence Awards dinner.

More than 400 students in first through 12th grades were nominated for the awards and evaluated on academic performance, responsibility, leadership, extracurricular activities and community service.

Most of the winners had a 4.0 GPA, boasted awards in math and science and had extra-curricular talents.

Miller Middle School sixth-grader Eliana Lynn Li-Ming Au has a black belt in Shaolin Kung Fu, and her personal record for solving a Rubik’s cube is 28.57 seconds. Cassandra Valenti, an eighth-grader at Miller, trains with the Civil Air Patrol search and rescue team.

Li-Ming Au said the secret to her success is “constant work mode and no sleep.” She said she still couldn’t believe that she had won.

Liberty High School senior Shaun Mabanta volunteers at Dignity Health and created a kindness club at his school. Students in the club greet classmates in the morning and make sure no one has to eat lunch alone.

After Mabanta graduates in two weeks, he’ll study biochemistry at the University of Nevada, Reno. He wants to be a pediatrician.

“Academics are important, but who you are as a person and who you help, that’s what’s really important,” Keynote speaker Erica Mosca, the founder of Leaders in Training Las Vegas, said.

First-grade winner Sofia Frasier from Scherkenbach Elementary School is an advocate for children with Down syndrome, and Odyssey Charter School freshman Jordan Guimarey puts together care packages for patients at WestCare, a facility for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Students were evaluated by a panel of judges including Michael Flores, chief of staff for the Nevada System of Higher Education; Karen Taycher, executive director for Nevada PEP; Michelle Jackson, president of Junior Achievement; Tami Hance, CEO of Communities in Schools of Nevada; and Adriana Arevalo, founder of Media Moves.

The top student from each grade was awarded a $500 scholarship and chose a program at their school to receive another $500.

“Keep up the good work,” emcee and radio host Chet Buchanan told students at the end of the ceremony. “I cannot wait to see what mountains you will move next.”

