Security boosted at Las Vegas middle school after threat

Threats made on social media against a Las Vegas middle school prompted extra security on campus Monday.

Canarelli Middle School (Google Street View)

Messages posted on Snapchat Saturday seemed to target Canarelli Middle School, on Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas. The Snapchat videos were also shared on Facebook, and sent to the assistant principal, who got police involved.

The videos showed an adult threatening to shoot up the school and firing what appeared to be pellets or BBs toward the rear of the school from a home in a nearby neighborhood.

“It’s credible enough for us to investigate and that’s basically where we’re at,” said Clark County School District police Capt. Ken Young.

Police provided extra security on Monday and school officials urged parents with questions or concerns to contact Las Vegas Metro police at 702-828-3111 or Clark County School Police at 702-799-5411.

Last week, Sierra Vista High School was targeted by vandals, who shot the school’s double-paned windows with what appeared to be pellets or BB bullets. That investigation is ongoing.

7808 Torrey Pines Drive, las vegas, nv