Students and teachers celebrate National Bike to School Day at Cadwallader Middle School — VIDEO

Matthew Nichols, 12, left, and Pierce Mirich, 12, bike to Ralph Cadwallader Middle School, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

6th grade science teacher Brandy Cahoon uses a stationary bike to blend a smoothie at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School's Bike to School event, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Matthew Nichols, 12, center, is given a helmet for the Bike to School event at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Breakaway Cycling member Kristi Peressini, left, gives Camron Sanchez, 11, a helmet during the Bike to School event at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jerry Johnson, left, leads Ralph Cadwallader Middle School students and faculty, and Breakaway Cycling members, in a dance routine during the Bike to School event, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Pierce Mirich, 12, jumps over a lowered tennis net during the Bike to School event at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Trevor Krause, 13, jumps over a lowered tennis net during the Bike to School event at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

John Misas, 12, center, goes hands-free on his bike during the Bike to School event at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Jerry Johnson, second left, and Cadwallader Middle School students lead a fitness routine during the Bike to School event, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Professional BMX riders Eric Sweets, left, and Ricardo Laguna, test a stationary bike that powers a blender during the Bike to School event at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Students and teachers from Cadwallader Middle School celebrated National Bike to School Day with an event Wednesday that featured a pedal-powered smoothie-making bike and special appearances from professional BMX riders Eric Sweets and Ricardo Laguna.

Students received free helmets from Breakaway Cycling, a Las Vegas cycling team that helps with community activities, as they rode around the outside of the school’s entrance. Breakaway Cycling also donated 17 bikes to the school as part of a large giveaway.

One of the biggest attractions during the event was a Fender Blender Pro bike trainer, made by Rock the Bike, that pedal-powers a special blender attachment in front of the handlebars. Several teachers and students took turns on the bike, pedaling as fast as they could to power the blender so that blueberry-banana-flavored smoothies could be served to the crowd. Even Laguna took a turn on the smoothie bike.

Volunteers from the local YMCA led a group of students and teachers in a group dance routine on the tennis courts. Students who preferred not to dance jumped bikes and scooters over a lowered tennis net next to the dancers.

“We want to encourage students, teachers and all people to ride their bikes to school,” said April Turner, a school and community liaison when asked about the purpose of Bike to School Day. “Plus, it’s fun. It’s super fun.”

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @latina_ish on Twitter.