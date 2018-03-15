Students at Valley High in Las Vegas walk out again

A group of students at Valley High School walked out of school on Thursday, the day after a student-led school assembly on National School Walkout Day .

Students listen during an assembly at Valley High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Students organized an assembly to talk about gun control in response to the Parkland shooting. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Principal Ramona Esparza said the students wanted to express themselves and walked by the Area Service Center on campus in the morning. She said students were back in class around 10:30 a.m.

Valley didn’t let us walkout yesterday so we did it on our own pic.twitter.com/Du6OXUhruP — 卌 // ailyn // (@ailyn_72310) March 15, 2018

On Twitter, posters who apparently attend the central valley high school expressed dissatisfaction with the assembly held Wednesday, a month after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting — and a desire to do something more.

Rather than a rowdy protest, the assembly on Wednesday featured six student speakers who spoke to their peers. A small group of Valley students did walk out of the school, linking arms in a show of unity.

Esparza defended the format of the in-school event, saying that with 3,000 students it was not possible to give everyone a turn on the microphone.

The nationwide school protests on Wednesday sought to call attention to school safety and gun violence following the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. Hundreds of students throughout the valley took part in some type of event, whether it was a march, a walkout or a presentation.

