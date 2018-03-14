Las Vegas Valley students join walkouts over gun violence

Demonstrations at more than a dozen high schools, at least one middle school and UNLV expected at 10 a.m. a month after the deadly mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

After a rally in front of the White House, students march up Pennsylvania Avenue toward Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Students in Clark County were expected to join young Americans around the country Wednesday by walking out of class to honor victims of last month’s mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and highlight the need to prevent similar tragedies from happening.

The Las Vegas Valley walkouts at more than a dozen Clark County School District high schools and at least one middle school, as well as UNLV, were expected to begin at 10 a.m., the approximate time the Florida shooting began on Feb. 14.

The walkouts are expected to last at least 17 minutes — one for each victim at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — though some will be extended with speakers and presentations.

The Clark County School District initially opposed the walkouts, warning that students could face consequences if they participated. But officials later softened that stance, noting in a message to parents that it’s acceptable for students to participate in activities that remain on campuses and are approved by administrators beforehand.

