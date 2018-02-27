Man arrested after fatal shooting in desert east of Las Vegas

Officers arrested Andy J. Soto Jr., 19, in the shooting, which was reported about 10:30 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested after a deadly shooting Monday night in a desert area east of Las Vegas.

Officers arrested Andy J. Soto Jr., 19, in the shooting, which was reported about 10:30 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was jailed in Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge, records show.

Three men were drinking and shooting guns in the desert, Metro Lt. David Gordon said, when one of the men was shot. He died at the scene.

He was Dylan Ray Martin, 20, of North Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place on Bureau of Land Management property, but Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating.

On Feb. 1, Las Vegas police opened a homicide investigation after a body was found with apparent stab wounds in the same area.

Lake Mead and Pabco Road Las Vegas, Nevada